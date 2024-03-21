Menu
BusinessDesk's tech podcast nominated for journalism award

BusinessDesk's tech podcast nominated for journalism award
Hosted by Ben Moore and Peter Griffin, the podcast continues to grow an audience of tech-curious professionals from across NZ.
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
BusinessDesk's The Business of Tech podcast is a finalist in the 22nd Australian IT Journalism Awards, the only New Zealand-based podcast in the Best Audio Program category.The awards, known as The Lizzies, celebrate technology-focused news media across Australia and NZ.Best Audio ProgramThe Best Audio Program category was added last year, with ABC’s Download This Show named the award winner.This year, The Business of Tech goes up against 13 other shows focusing on various tech topics, from consumer product reviews to cybersecurity.Bu...
