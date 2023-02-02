An example of the data on hundreds of investment funds that are now available to BusinessDesk subscribers. (Image: BusinessDesk)

BusinessDesk is the new home for FundSource investment performance data.

FundSource is the most comprehensive data source on KiwiSaver, managed investment and superannuation funds available in New Zealand.

It will give BusinessDesk subscribers access to detailed performance data on 1,200 investments (and growing), including 191 KiwiSaver, 150 superannuation and a further 860 managed funds, offered by investment houses to NZ customers.

You can find more information on FundSource here.

Users will be able to compare the performance of funds over a wide range of time periods (from one month to 10 years), compare fees, see the performance of a $10,000 investment over the course of five years, as well as the best and worst performing funds in each category.

The data will be used to track total funds under management for KiwiSaver providers and estimate the annual revenue fees for every provider that submits data to the service.

Global fund provider FE fundInfo is the source of all data. When managers provide data to FE fundinfo, it automatically updates FundSource daily.

BusinessDesk plans to add more features to FundSource in the coming weeks and months, including the tracking of fund flows to and from providers.

If you notice something that doesn’t look right, have any feedback or suggestions, or if you are a fund manager and would like to add your data to FundSource, please get in touch at [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.







