Maria Slade is one of NZ's top business journalists. (Image: NZME)

Highly experienced business journalist Maria Slade will join BusinessDesk as its new property editor.

“This is a key appointment for BusinessDesk as we continue to invest in the best talent,” editor Victoria Young said.

“BusinessDesk is proud of its quality news reporting and strong investigations offering. Maria has the experience and expertise to build on this in what is already New Zealand’s biggest business newsroom.”

Slade is the NZ Shareholders Association 2021 Business Journalist of the year and was runner-up in the 2021 Citi Journalism Awards.

She joins from NBR where she was a senior journalist. Prior to that she was business editor of the Spinoff.

Slade has worked for most major NZ media outlets including NZ Herald, Stuff, Newstalk ZB and RNZ, and is the author of a how-to book for house hunters, Buyer Beware: A New Zealand Home Buyer’s Guide.

The announcement follows the appointment of Young as editor, with managing editor Pattrick Smellie moving to a writing and news-breaking role.