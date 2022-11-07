See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Self promotion

New look for BusinessDesk tomorrow

Matt Martel

Matt Martel
Mon, 07 Nov 2022

New look for BusinessDesk tomorrow
Starting tomorrow ... our new site.
Matt Martel
Matt Martel
Mon, 07 Nov 2022
RELATED
Starting tomorrow, BusinessDesk has a sophisticated new design and a range of new features.We've also taken over FundSource, the definitive data source for KiwiSaver and managed funds. It was originally a product of the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), but was sold to Zenith Investment Partners in 2019.  FundSource is an esteemed investment research house that has provided data analysis to financial advisers and fund managers for several decades.  The BusinessDesk iteration of FundSource will launch later this month. It will offe...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets Market Close
Prospect of an open China, US job data push market higher
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

The NZX50 ended the day up 0.53% to 11,290.34 points.

Policy
Anti-money laundering law needs 'major improvement': review
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Justice minister Kiri Allan is expected to announce changes this afternoon.

Sustainable Finance
ACC's climate fund on the hunt for new pastures
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 07 Nov 2022

The ACC's 11-month-old climate change impact fund wants to reduce emissions in the construction industry.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.