Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

A pile of construction and demolition waste reaches dangerous levels at the end of July at Kiwi Waste & Recycling’s Onehunga site. (Image: Supplied)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
An Auckland firm is cleaning up its act after complaints it was piling up flammable rubbish dangerously close to high-voltage power lines and operating two dumps without a resource consent.Kiwi Waste & Recycling, a division of Union Demolition, is urgently shifting a tall pile of flammable waste away from power lines and has lodged a resource consent application after at least a dozen complaints from neighbours and interventions from Auckland Council, WorkSafe, Transpower and Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).The company, formerly known as Union...
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
Finance

PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 12:25pm
Infrastructure

BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

More Services

Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m
Finance

Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m

The firm has some ambitious goals to grow.

Paul McBeth 04 Aug 2023
Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable
Finance

Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable

The investment house said it bounced back in the June quarter.

Paul McBeth 04 Aug 2023
Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division
Markets

Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division

Jarden Securities needed a waiver on a minimum profitability banking covenant.

Paul McBeth 01 Aug 2023
The NZ firms taking on the waste behemoths
Infrastructure Waste is Money

The NZ firms taking on the waste behemoths

Two growing firms are challenging the dominant players in Aotearoa's waste industry.

Cécile Meier 31 Jul 2023