Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

Accordant to buy executive search firm Hobson Leavy

Staff reporters
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
Recruitment and contract labour firm Accordant Group will buy executive search firm Hobson Leavy for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to close at the end of the month and will add more than $2 million of annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to the NZX-listed company. Accordant reported pre-tax profit of $3m in the six months ended Sept 30, and stripping out $2.3m of depreciation and amortisation and $651,000 of finance costs, that implies the company posted Ebitda of $5.9m in the period. ...
Markets MARKET CLOSE

NZX leads market lower as inflation figures loom

Gains for Serko and Ryman weren't enough to keep the top 50 index in positive territory. 

Paul McBeth 5:55pm
Listed Companies

Bad-spirited dispute: Molloy vs Good Spirits

Leo Molloy was meant to open his new bar tomorrow.

Riley Kennedy 4:00pm
World

Europe is bracing for a sharp, abrupt real estate reversal

Borrowers face a crunch as valuations fall and lending tightens. 

Bloomberg 2:00pm