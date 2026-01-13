Global advisory firm Teneo buys PwC's NZ restructuring business

PwC partner John Fisk will be Teneo’s head of financial advisory New Zealand. (Image: Supplied)

International advisory firm Teneo is buying PwC’s New Zealand restructuring business.It means top insolvency partners John Fisk, Richard Nacey and Stephen White, and executive director Malcolm Hollis, will move over to the new firm, taking 18 staff and high-profile jobs, such as the Du Val statutory management, with them.The move follows US-based Teneo’s acquisition of PwC’s Australian restructuring business in July.Teneo registered the local company Teneo Financial Advisory NZ on Dec 12.The NZ team will report to Da...