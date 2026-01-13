Menu
Global advisory firm Teneo buys PwC's NZ restructuring business

PwC partner John Fisk will be Teneo’s head of financial advisory New Zealand. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
International advisory firm Teneo is buying PwC’s New Zealand restructuring business.It means top insolvency partners John Fisk, Richard Nacey and Stephen White, and executive director Malcolm Hollis, will move over to the new firm, taking 18 staff and high-profile jobs, such as the Du Val statutory management, with them.The move follows US-based Teneo’s acquisition of PwC’s Australian restructuring business in July.Teneo registered the local company Teneo Financial Advisory NZ on Dec 12.The NZ team will report to Da...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Return to the office, via the bar
Property

Inside Alberts Auckland: Private club offices pitched to end WFH era.

Garth Bray 06 Jan 2026
Forsyth Barr restructure swoops up departing PwC partner
Infrastructure

Multiple PwC partners are leaving, but Carl Blanchard has found a home at Forsyth Barr.

Dileepa Fonseka 16 Dec 2025
Tyco and Red Wolf change hands in $45m transaction
Services

ASX-listed Intelligent Monitoring Group has agreed to buy Tyco NZ and Red Wolf for $45 million.Fire protection services company Tyco NZ and security provider Red Wolf are currently ultimately owned by New York-listed Johnson Controls International.Intelligent Monitoring Group sai...

Victoria Young 11 Dec 2025
Wellington Hiremaster bought out, saved from liquidation
Law & Regulation

The liquidators for Wellington events company Hiremaster have found a buyer.

Jaime Lyth 05 Dec 2025