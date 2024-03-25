Menu
New Australian student visa rules a ‘big opportunity’ for NZ

New Australian student visa rules a ‘big opportunity’ for NZ
International student numbers in NZ have yet to recover to pre-covid levels. (Image: Getty)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Mon, 25 Mar 2024
Tighter student visa rules across the Tasman represents a chance for New Zealand universities to recover their international student numbers, according to experts.On March 23, Australia began enforcing stricter entry requirements for foreign students in an effort to drive migration levels down after record-high figures in the years since covid restrictions. In September 2023, net migration had risen 60% compared to the year prior.Prospective students and graduates must meet higher English language standards to obtain a visa. The government...
