University of Auckland reports diminished surplus, citing falling enrolments

School leaver attendance fell 11% to 2022 levels. (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
The University of Auckland posted a reduced annual surplus for calendar 2023 despite a 10% growth in revenue.New Zealand’s largest university saw topline operating revenue increase to $1.6 billion, a 10% increase from $1.4b, according to its annual report out on Monday.  But growing expenses outpaced income, rising by 11% to $1.4b. The university cited falling enrolments and rising staffing costs as key financial challenges it faced.The adjusted net surplus was $30m or 2% of revenue. This is less than a third of the 6.2% surplus achi...
