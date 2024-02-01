Menu
University sector to report an unprecedented $8m deficit

The university sector is struggling. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
New Zealand’s university sector will report a deficit for the first time, a briefing to new tertiary minister Penny Simmonds reveals. The briefing – prepared by Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) chief executive Tim Fowler – identified Massey University and Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) as the highest risk financially and said both are being monitored closely. Based on financial forecasts provided to TEC, in September 2023, the university subsector – compromising the eight major universities (not pol...
