Bernard Laporte’s fate in hands of Kiwi cop

Bernard Laporte at the recent World Rugby awards. (Image: Getty)

The fate of French rugby boss and World Rugby vice chair Bernard Laporte is in the hands of a retired Kiwi senior police detective.Laporte escaped jail when a Paris criminal court handed down a two-year suspended sentence after he was last week found guilty of rugby-related corruption charges.The previously all-powerful Frenchman has temporarily stood down from his World Rugby duties while he launches an appeal.But whether he will ever return to a formal World Rugby role, including at next year’s world cup in his own country, is largely n...