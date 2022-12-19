Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Bernard Laporte’s fate in hands of Kiwi cop

Bernard Laporte’s fate in hands of Kiwi cop
Bernard Laporte at the recent World Rugby awards. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
The fate of French rugby boss and World Rugby vice chair Bernard Laporte is in the hands of a retired Kiwi senior police detective.Laporte escaped jail when a Paris criminal court handed down a two-year suspended sentence after he was last week found guilty of rugby-related corruption charges.The previously all-powerful Frenchman has temporarily stood down from his World Rugby duties while he launches an appeal.But whether he will ever return to a formal World Rugby role, including at next year’s world cup in his own country, is largely n...
Markets Free market close

NZ shares fall on start of Christmas week

New Zealand's market is counting down the days till Christmas.

Ella Somers 19 Dec 2022
Listed Companies

Cannasouth and Eqalis' $48.8m 'merger' plans

Cannasouth says it will pay $48.8m for Equalis Pharmaceuticals but the market is lukewarm on the deal.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
World

Bloomberg: The start of the AI revolution?

ChatGPT can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. 

Bloomberg 19 Dec 2022

More Sport

Media

Daniel Dunkley: TVNZ sports deal a short-term masterstroke, but Sky is the real winner

Sky's naysayers may have naysayed prematurely. 

Daniel Dunkley 16 Dec 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: the five big global sports trends of 2022

How the five big global sports trends of 2022 impacted New Zealand.

Trevor McKewen 16 Dec 2022
Sport Free

TVNZ becomes new home for Spark Sport

"No new venture is without risk," Spark's CEO told the market over the deal.

Staff reporters 16 Dec 2022
Opinion

Linda Clark: Black Ferns, All Blacks: I know which party I'd rather be at

The public and the media have become accustomed to the dour face of men's rugby.

Linda Clark 16 Dec 2022