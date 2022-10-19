See full details
Big surge in women's sport sponsorship

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Ruahei Demant in action. (Image: Getty)
Sponsorship deals across women’s sports have increased by 20% year-on-year in 2022 and the arrival of blue-chip global sponsors is only further fuelling growth, says a major international report.The upward trend, revealed in the just-issued 2022 Women In Sport Report, can be seen in the commercial activity around the current Rugby World Cup (RWC) in New Zealand.Two long-time major sponsors of the men’s RWC, Mastercard and Canon, have now become global partners of the women’s event. Land Rover, Xero, Chemist Warehouse and ASB B...

