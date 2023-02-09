'Biggest America’s Cup ever' aims for a billion TV viewers

A Drive to Survive-style documentary series is planned to capture the America's Cup’s enduring dramas. (Image: Getty)

Team New Zealand’s decision to take the America’s Cup defence offshore might still rankle many but it is set to deliver a record one billion global television audience and a much-needed boost in viewing technology and fan engagement.The last edition of the America’s Cup, here in pre-covid Aotearoa, attracted 942 million viewers, so the more favourable European time zone in Spain next year makes the magic billion mark well within the regatta’s reach.But what will be as intriguing as any on-the-water action – and vit...