Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?

(Image: Getty)

When Scott Robertson’s first All Blacks team of the year runs out midway through next year, at least one thing won’t have changed.The Adidas logo that has appeared above the right breast of every All Blacks playing jersey for the past 24 years will still be there. New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) announcement on Thursday that its partnership with Adidas is being further extended continues a long-standing relationship with the German sports apparel manufacturer that began back in 1999.However, there was some reason to be a...