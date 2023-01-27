Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby
Six Nations chief executive, Ben Morel, dispelled any suggestion the Springboks could also dump our southern Rugby Championship. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
An intriguing year of international rugby kicks off next weekend – including Netflix cameras everywhere (more on that later) – and never has the annual Six Nations tournament held greater intrigue or interest for New Zealand viewers.It’s not just that Ireland and France look infinitely better than the All Blacks in a World Cup year but also that England has a new coach at the helm and Wales a recycled one.   There’s even interest in Italy.  Fresh from their first win over Australia just a couple of months...
Retail Exclusive

McLaren giveaway nears end (again)

Alcohol company Let's Go's McLaren giveaway ends Sunday, but it appears the car is still for sale.

Oliver Lewis 12:04pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Ngāpuhi settlement fund to accelerate investments

The fund's second anniversary is just around the corner.

Paul McBeth 5:00am

More Sport

Sport

Business of Sport: 20 questions for 2023

A list of questions and sports business trends that will most likely dominate the 2023 landscape internationally and within NZ.

Trevor McKewen 20 Jan 2023
Sport

Half a million tickets already sold for Fifa Women's World Cup

With the World Cup expanded from 24 teams to 32 this time around, Fifa officials are expecting spectators from more than 120 countries.

Trevor McKewen 19 Jan 2023
Business

Honours list runs from astronomy to Afghanistan

Europeans make up 50% of the gong recipients, compared to 60% last year. 

Greg Hurrell 31 Dec 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: and the award goes to ...

The silly season is upon us and it’s time for the inaugural Business of Sport Awards.

Trevor McKewen 23 Dec 2022