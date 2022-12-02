Business of Sport: only half the job of fixing Super Rugby has been done

Super Rugby is apparently galloping along once again. (Image: Getty)

The peace pipe has finally been blown and the smoke signals out of the respective New Zealand and Australian rugby unions are that all is well in the world of Super Rugby once again. The two national unions will formally announce today that they are keeping intact a 12-team South Pacific-based competition until 2030. Both will paint it as a win. NZ Rugby (NZR) will trumpet that it's staved off Australia’s threat to go it alone with its own domestic competition, while not reminding anybody that it arrogantly tried to cut Aust...