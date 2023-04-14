Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos driving improbable sporting dream

Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos driving improbable sporting dream
Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds watch their team play Notts County. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Sometime in the past week, I swear Russell Crowe has muttered under his breath: “Why not me?”The New Zealand-born, Sydney-raised Hollywood actor played a leading hand in saving one of the most revered clubs in rugby league history, foundation club the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which has since won an NRL premiership under Crowe’s ownership. It’s a great story. Maybe even a movie. But Crowe’s yarn has never gained anything like the international traction of the Wrexham FC fairytale currently playing out in UK...
Manufacturing activity declined in March
Economy

Manufacturing activity declined in March

The seasonally adjusted PMI for March was 48.1, which was 3.6 points down from February.

Staff reporters 11:02am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 14, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 14, 2023
Media

Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

More Sport

Business of Sport: Silver Lake is behind new combat sport behemoth
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Silver Lake is behind new combat sport behemoth

Could All Blacks content eventually wind up on Endeavour’s content hub?  

Trevor McKewen 07 Apr 2023
Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?
Sport

Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?

NZR and Adidas are yet to reveal how long the new contract is for.

Trevor McKewen 31 Mar 2023
Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 24 Mar 2023
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 22 Mar 2023