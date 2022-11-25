Menu
Business of Sport: Rugby’s Nations Cup – will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

England face the All Blacks' haka at Twickenham Stadium. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
In London, the world’s top national unions, including New Zealand Rugby, have just met for a gabfest about something that should be a no-brainer for the international game. 'The Nations Cup' is an idea that has been around for a couple of years.   Basically, the concept is that in non-World Cup years and non-British and Irish Lions touring years, the June window for southern hemisphere tests against northern visitors and the autumn internationals in Europe in November becomes a quasi-unofficial world tournament.&nbs...
The Economist

A name may be missing from the annals of Imperial Rome

Analysis of a coin suggests there was an Emperor Sponsian – at least in his own eyes.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Greg Hurrell: An expat life: Qatar, extreme heat and limited alcohol

Having spent 25 years flying in and out of the Gulf states, Greg Hurrell knows what would-be rowdy western Fifa World Cup fans will face in Qatar.

Greg Hurrell 26 Nov 2022
Investments Free

Which credit problems will kill my mortgage chances?

Does having a credit card and paying it off every month benefit your mortgage payment?

Frances Cook 26 Nov 2022

More Sport

Opinion

Profile Free

Golf simulators an ace in the hole for entrepreneur

Camera-based technology lets you play any time, whatever the weather.

Ella Somers 21 Nov 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: Super Rugby Aupiki and the looming knock-on

Expect all hell to break loose over the women’s rugby schedule for 2023.

Trevor McKewen 18 Nov 2022
Sport

Trevor McKewen: Will NZ Rugby back Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 14 Nov 2022