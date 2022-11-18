Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Business of Sport: Super Rugby Aupiki and the looming knock-on

Business of Sport: Super Rugby Aupiki and the looming knock-on
Seeing the Black Ferns perform the haka at home against top-tier competition may be a rare sight. (Image: NZME)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
Perhaps New Zealand Rugby’s media unit should enjoy the Christmas-New Year break, because all hell is going to break loose near the end of January when the penny drops that there is no real plan in place for women’s rugby in 2023.The country will greet the new year still basking in the warmth of the Black Ferns’ November heroics to be greeted with a blink-and-it’s-over, five-week Super Rugby Aupiki women’s season, which will be done and dusted before we all start packing away our summer beach gear.It would be nice...
Tourism

Life pass holders key to Ruapehu bailout

The government will support a bailout if life pass holders chip in.

Staff reporters 2:55pm
Law & Regulation

Pokies changes to target problem gambling

Pubs and hotels with pokie machines will be affected, but not casinos.

Riley Kennedy 1:35pm
Markets

My Food Bag profits fall

Shares in My Food Bag have fallen more than 16% to a new low.

Dan Brunskill 10:45am

More Sport

Sport

Trevor McKewen: Will NZ Rugby back Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 14 Nov 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: ugly civil war breaks out in NRL

A dispute with players and a bun fight with the clubs are both turning nasty.

Trevor McKewen 11 Nov 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: six burning questions for NZ Rugby

NZ Rugby faces several quandaries – will it get the red card?

Trevor McKewen 04 Nov 2022
Sport

Behind-the-scenes doco series for Team NZ, America's Cup

Yachting fans will be hoping the series captures all the drama on and off the water. 

Trevor McKewen 04 Nov 2022