Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

(Image: Getty)

Seemingly in the blink of an eye, international women’s sport has created US$722 million (NZ$1.11 billion) of new money in a matter of weeks. Women’s sports valuations are on fire.On a hectic Wednesday afternoon last month in Mumbai, India’s governing body of cricket (the BCCI) announced it had auctioned the five teams to compete in the sport’s new women’s league for more than US$572m.And this week, reports emerged that America’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is adding new teams in Boston,...