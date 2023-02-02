Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Kiwi-inspired ‘correct the net’ campaign seeks to right sporting wrongs

Kiwi-inspired ‘correct the net’ campaign seeks to right sporting wrongs
Rebecca Sowden: "When people search online for factual sporting information about athletes, the results favour the sportsmen, even when the sportswomen have greater statistics." (Image: NZME)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
An innovative Kiwi-birthed collaboration tackling internet search bias against sportswomen is drawing international attention.Correct the Internet is a campaign spearheaded by former Football Fern turned business entrepreneur Rebecca Sowden and the DDB Aotearoa advertising agency in Auckland. It's designed to make sportswomen more visible by promoting the need to correct inaccuracies online.Its premise – which identifies the primary issue – is that when asking the likes of Google simple ungendered questions to find facts, t...
Economy

A 50-basis-point rate hike is hardly a respite

While 50 may seem better than 75 basis points, it's still a hefty lift.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Foodstuffs takes softly-softly approach to regulation

Newbie minister Duncan Webb will usher the bill through the House.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Property

High-flying Queenstown loses ground to Airbnb

The town is rising in the ranks as a global destination, but where will tourists stay?

Brent Melville 5:00am

More Sport

Sport

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

The annual shakedown for northern hemisphere supremacy will tell us a lot about the impending World Cup.

Trevor McKewen 27 Jan 2023
Sport

Business of Sport: 20 questions for 2023

A list of questions and sports business trends that will most likely dominate the 2023 landscape internationally and within NZ.

Trevor McKewen 20 Jan 2023
Sport

Half a million tickets already sold for Fifa Women's World Cup

With the World Cup expanded from 24 teams to 32 this time around, Fifa officials are expecting spectators from more than 120 countries.

Trevor McKewen 19 Jan 2023
Business

Honours list runs from astronomy to Afghanistan

Europeans make up 50% of the gong recipients, compared to 60% last year. 

Greg Hurrell 31 Dec 2022