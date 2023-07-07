Menu
Silver Lake kicks in more money as unions bolster balance sheets

Auckland Rugby's coffers are flush. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
Silver Lake has kicked in the second tranche of its $200 million initial investment in New Zealand Rugby’s commercial operation, with the first $100m already filtering its way through to the nation’s unions and clubs. Companies Office filings this week show SL Future, a Silver Lake entity, was issued another 100m shares of NZ Rugby Commercial GP, the general partner entity set up to manage the limited partnership housing the $3.5 billion All Blacks commercial machine, on June 28, completing the second step of plans to raise as...
Biodiversity credit scheme to boost native tree planting
Environment

Biodiversity credit scheme to boost native tree planting

The government aims to encourage landowners to protect native habitats on their property.

Greg Hurrell 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

The sugar company is facing over $1.5m in fines across seven charges.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year
Opinion

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 30 Jun 2023
TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle
Law & Regulation

The trans-Tasman agencies have commingled betting pools since 2007. 

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023
Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly
Law & Regulation

The betting agency is trying not to spook the political horses.

Paul McBeth 27 Jun 2023
Business of Sport: indifference kills off NZ NRL expansion hopes
Opinion

It's because of a lack of corporate interest on this side of the Tasman.

Trevor McKewen 23 Jun 2023