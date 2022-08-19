See full details
Sport

Why the Melbourne Cup needs NZers and the plan to get them back

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Why the Melbourne Cup needs NZers and the plan to get them back
The race that stops two nations. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
As the pandemic recedes into the rearview mirror for trans-Tasman sports fans, Racing Victoria (RV) is cheerily optimistic about more than just a “normal service has been resumed” engagement with New Zealand racing fans.RV’s chair, Neil Wilson, told BusinessDesk the organisation is confident of luring more than 10,000 New Zealanders across the ditch to witness this year’s four-day Melbourne Cup carnival.The Melbourne Cup is now undeniably a truly global event with usually close to half the field being horses trained outs...

