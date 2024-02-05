Menu
Opum Technologies liquidation leaves $2.7m shortfall

Opum Technologies founder Andrew McDaid wants liquidators to examine the events leading up to the company's demise. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
Liquidators of artificial intelligence-powered medical technology business Opum Technologies say it is unlikely funds will be available to pay a $2.7 million shortfall owed to creditors.Opum was placed in receivership on July 25 after defaulting on security agreements, prompting three lenders to appoint receivers from Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, Jared Booth and Tony Maginness.In September, the receivers sold the business for $950,000, and on Dec 14, Rees Logan and Andrew McKay of BDO were appointed liquidators after an application of the receiv...
