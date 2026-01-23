Rod Drury-backed secure messaging platform Corro sets mid-2026 launch target

Corro CEO Sara Goldsworthy says 2026 will be a pivotal year for the company. (Image: Corro)

Rod Drury-backed communications startup Corro is targeting a mid-2026 launch for its secure messaging platform. The transtasman company, co-founded by Xero founder Drury and former Amazon Web Services executive Sara Goldsworthy, is positioning Corro as infrastructure for organisational communication, designed to give customers greater control over how sensitive information is stored, processed and shared. Corro emerged publicly late last year and has since expanded its engineering team in New Zealand and deepened engagement with poten...