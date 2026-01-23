Menu
Rod Drury-backed secure messaging platform Corro sets mid-2026 launch target

Corro CEO Sara Goldsworthy says 2026 will be a pivotal year for the company. (Image: Corro)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Rod Drury-backed communications startup Corro is targeting a mid-2026 launch for its secure messaging platform. The transtasman company, co-founded by Xero founder Drury and former Amazon Web Services executive Sara Goldsworthy, is positioning Corro as infrastructure for organisational communication, designed to give customers greater control over how sensitive information is stored, processed and shared. Corro emerged publicly late last year and has since expanded its engineering team in New Zealand and deepened engagement with poten...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Startups

Quidnet Ventures scales up early-stage tech investment
Technology

Quidnet Ventures scales up early-stage tech investment

The venture capital firm’s second fund will be several times larger than its Fund I.

Greg Hurrell 16 Jan 2026
MARS Bioimaging closes oversubscribed $15m capital raise
Technology

MARS Bioimaging closes oversubscribed $15m capital raise

The company is sending out sales specialists to bring in commercial revenue.

Greg Hurrell 15 Jan 2026
Winds of change blowing for old turbines
Environment

Winds of change blowing for old turbines

Bright ideas are sought on the future use of 97 former wind turbine nacelles.

Greg Hurrell 07 Jan 2026
Building a business from scratch in NZ
Startups

Building a business from scratch in NZ

TK Wang arrived from China with no network and developed a sourcing company.

Cécile Meier 29 Dec 2025