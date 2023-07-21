Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Startups

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean
Manta5 started out in a Waikato swimming pool. (Image: Manta5)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
Manta5 – the world’s first hydrofoil e-bike – started out as a dream. As in its founder, Guy Howard Wallis, fell asleep one night in 2012 and dreamt of cycling across the ocean. Waking up the next day, he was disappointed it wasn’t a reality. But he then started to wonder how he could make a bicycle-type product that could ride across the waves as easily as a bike on land takes on the road.A little more than a decade later and that late-night dream has now turned into over $20 million in hydrofoil e-bike s...
Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity

Now's not the time for NZR and Rugby Australia to leave American rugby behind.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

It follows a recommendation to do so.

Riley Kennedy 9:40am
Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 21, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 21, 2023

More Startups

Startups publication Caffeine set for launch
Media

Startups publication Caffeine set for launch

The website will produce news and features covering events in the startups scene.

Daniel Dunkley 13 Jul 2023
Tech startup Avertana's first commercial deal is with Chinese steelmaker
Technology

Tech startup Avertana's first commercial deal is with Chinese steelmaker

China's 14th five-year plan has helped a NZ startup land its first commercial deal.

Greg Hurrell 11 Jul 2023
Deep-tech incubator Outset Ventures hopes to attract institutional investors
Technology

Deep-tech incubator Outset Ventures hopes to attract institutional investors

Outset Venture's Parnell headquarters is packed with technology startups.

Greg Hurrell 10 Jul 2023
Startup nabs $3.3m to develop wireless energy tech
News in Brief

Startup nabs $3.3m to develop wireless energy tech

Australasian startup Aquila has raised A$3 million (NZ$3.3m) to develop its wireless energy transmission technology by transmitting light.The company was co-founded by New Zealander and former Rocket Lab engineer Nelson Smith, and Australian Billy Jeremijenko who is acting as the...

Ben Moore 15 Jun 2023