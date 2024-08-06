Menu
The NZ entrepreneur trying to seed six unicorns

The NZ entrepreneur trying to seed six unicorns
Phase One CEO Mahesh Muralidhar. (Image: Phase One)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 06 Aug 2024
New Zealand venture capitalist Mahesh Muralidhar is aiming to nurture six billion-dollar "unicorn" companies through Phase One, his early-stage funding community.The organisation selectively invests in early-stage companies. "The mission for ... Phase One is six unicorns, so six billion-dollar businesses that are privately held," he said.Muralidhar said Phase One had invested in around 14 early-stage companies. "It's a very small fund, so we've deployed around $600,000 and we've committed to another $50...
