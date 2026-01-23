Menu
Sustainable Finance

After BlackRock: Private finance steps into climate policy hole
Purpose Capital’s Bill Murphy says private finance can’t fully replace government programmes. (Image: Purpose Capital)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Blackrock might have canned its $2 billion NZ climate fund, but two new private finance schemes aim to partly fill the gaps left by scrapped government climate policies.Purpose Capital and Quadrent have launched a joint venture, Sustainable Finance, to streamline loans to green initiatives. It has hired two senior staff from the now wound-up NZ Green Investment Fund (NZGIF) and is about to complete its first two deals.Purpose Capital is separately launching its Impact Fund II, targeting about $30 million in size. It will have a strong, although...
