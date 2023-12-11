Menu
Climate VC Fund targets 'avoided emissions'

Climate VC Fund partner Rohan MacMahon. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
Auckland’s Climate Venture Capital Fund says “avoided emissions” will be a major benchmark to measure its success.The fund was set up in 2020 with the goal of investing in companies that will together reduce emissions by at least one million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) for every $50 million invested over the life of the fund. A key part of measuring impact will be in “avoided emissions” from its portfolio companies’ business activities. These are sometimes known as scope 4 emissions.Climate VC Fund p...
Rocket company collapses
Services

Rocket company collapses

Space company with $1m in seed funding has been placed into liquidation.

John Anthony 5:00am
Energy

Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April

The decision is key to the future direction of the energy sector.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April
Economy

The Christmas turkey is bigger, but with less to go around

Economists are tipping tepid 3Q growth and expect times to remain tough. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Christmas turkey is bigger, but with less to go around

