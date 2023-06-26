Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards
The first reports from the climate disclosure regime are expected in 2024. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
The Financial Markets Authority has laid out its expectations on how organisations should comply with new climate-related reporting requirements.On June 23, it issued three draft guidelines on record keeping, third-party consultants, and how the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) plans to monitor compliance.The main intention of the climate disclosure regime, which kicked in on Jan 1 this year, is to support the allocation of capital towards a low-emissions and climate-resilient society. The FMA is responsible for the independent monitoring...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 26, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 26, 2023
Bloomberg

PwC Australia names new CEO, to sell govt consulting unit

Kevin Burrowes will move to Sydney from Singapore to take on his new role.

Bloomberg 9:10am
PwC Australia names new CEO, to sell govt consulting unit

More Sustainable Finance

Pressure grows to get greenwashing messaging right
Climate change

Pressure grows to get greenwashing messaging right

Fund managers, banks and companies are increasingly seeking legal advice on greenwashing.

Greg Hurrell 12 Jun 2023
The FMA is now in 'standard regulatory mode' to combat greenwashing
Climate change

The FMA is now in 'standard regulatory mode' to combat greenwashing

The FMA says no more Mr Nice Guy on greenwashing enforcement.

Greg Hurrell 09 Jun 2023
The heat goes on for empty net zero pledges
Climate change

The heat goes on for empty net zero pledges

Some global fund managers are backtracking on net zero pledges.

Greg Hurrell 08 Jun 2023
Nature can help save us from flooding
Infrastructure

Dean Spicer: Nature can help save us from flooding

More than 100 homes were at risk until a stream was turned into a water holding area.

Dean Spicer 08 Jun 2023