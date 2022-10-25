See full details
Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Harbour Asset Management's new fund aims to do good and make money
Reducing our carbon footprint wasn't just about replacing coal with wind and solar, it was about investing in new technology. (Image: NZME)
Wellington's Harbour Asset Management said the world must adjust to a low resource intense economy, as it issued the first progress report on its new sustainable investment fund.The report on Harbour's sustainable impact fund, covering its first seven months to June 30 this year, paints a stark picture of the future under business as usual. International Energy Agency modelling indicates temperatures would rise by 2.6°C by 2100 under current emissions reductions policies, which would likely lead to a much faster rate of species...

