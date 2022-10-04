See full details
Sustainable Finance

Investing with Māori is a long-term choice for sustainable finance, panel says

Jo Kelly says the finance sector needs to be overhauled to respond to the challenge of decarbonisation. (Image: Supplied)
Māori are not broken, it's the financial system that needs to be re-engineered so that both they and other indigenous peoples can open up to investment, fund managers and investors have heard.A panel discussion at the Responsible Investment Association Australasia's (RIAA) conference on Wednesday took a look at the Māori perspective on sustainable investment. Jo Kelly, chief executive at Toitū Tahua – Centre for Sustainable Finance, said the finance sector needed to be overhauled to respond to the challenge of decarbonisation...

Economy
Businesses seeing light at the end of the tunnel?
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to lift rates by another 50 basis points to 3.5% on Wednesday, but it may be cheered by slightly better confidence and a slight easing in cost pressure. 

Opinion
Criticism is vital if NZ's climate-change policy is to survive
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

If Adrian Macey and Dave Frame are wrong in their series for BusinessDesk about the flaws in NZ's climate change policy, let's hear why. So far, the silence in response has been deafening.

