Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

KiwiSaver investors urged to stay the course amid global ructions

KiwiSaver investors urged to stay the course amid global ructions
Markets have barely reacted to the uprisings in Iran. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
In the first weeks of 2026, the world might seem to be going to hell in a handcart, but KiwiSaver investors are being urged to hold their nerve.Geopolitically, 2026 has started with a bang, including the Jan 3 abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a commando raid by United States forces, and the uprisings in Iran against the Islamic Republic.Then there is the prospect of a Nato-on-Nato clash as US President Donald Trump threatens to occupy and annex Greenland.'A tipping point'Pathfinder Asset Management chief e...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
Datacom is Australasia's largest home-grown tech company. We design, build and run IT systems and processes across operations, cybersecurity, cloud, digital platforms, payroll and enterprise applications.
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

More Sustainable Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Weighing KiwiSaver fossil fuels investment
Sustainable Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Weighing KiwiSaver fossil fuels investment

Part 1 of 2.  

Greg Hurrell 05 Jan 2026
Poor governance leads to lower sustainability rankings
Markets

Poor governance leads to lower sustainability rankings

The NZX's four gentailers were all in the top 10 spots for sustainability.

Greg Hurrell 03 Dec 2025
Govt policies won’t change emissions plans: Genesis
Sustainable Finance

Govt policies won’t change emissions plans: Genesis

Genesis CEO Malcolm Johns says companies won’t react to every change in political policy.

Greg Hurrell 20 Nov 2025
NZ funds lending to governments scoring low on human rights
Sustainable Finance

NZ funds lending to governments scoring low on human rights

Sovereign bonds don’t get the same level of scrutiny as equity, says Motu Research.

Greg Hurrell 05 Nov 2025