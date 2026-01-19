KiwiSaver investors urged to stay the course amid global ructions

Markets have barely reacted to the uprisings in Iran. (Image: Getty)

In the first weeks of 2026, the world might seem to be going to hell in a handcart, but KiwiSaver investors are being urged to hold their nerve.Geopolitically, 2026 has started with a bang, including the Jan 3 abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a commando raid by United States forces, and the uprisings in Iran against the Islamic Republic.Then there is the prospect of a Nato-on-Nato clash as US President Donald Trump threatens to occupy and annex Greenland.'A tipping point'Pathfinder Asset Management chief e...