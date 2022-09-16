See full details
Māori business values will guide new non-financial reporting standards

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Māori business values will guide new non-financial reporting standards
Wakatū CFO Joe Hanita said Māori groups have been very supportive of the XRB’s planned consultation. (Image: Supplied)
Māori businesses and entities will be the first groups consulted on new non-financial reporting standards under development.The voluntary standards will be created by the External Reporting Board (XRB) to help companies and other entities to report beyond their bottom-line activities.The newly launched project is known as Ngā Pou o te Kawa Ora, which roughly translates as “pillars of life”.XRB chief executive April Mackenzie said the job of developing those standards was just beginning. “To be quite honest, I’ve got...

