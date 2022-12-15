Menu
Sustainable Finance

New climate reporting standards land

XRB chief executive April Mackenzie. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
New mandatory climate reporting standards are out today, and some 200 organisations have 17 days before the new regime kicks in on New Year's Day.The External Reporting Board (XRB) published the standards after several rounds of consultation with affected Climate Reporting Entities (CREs).Any publicly listed company with a market cap of more than $60 million will be required to start reporting against the standards, which will encompass more than 99% of the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).CREs include insurers, banks, non-bank deposit take...
