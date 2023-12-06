Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

No more easy emissions wins for many NZX companies

No more easy emissions wins for many NZX companies
Too few companies had actually managed to reduce emissions. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
Companies that made early gains in emissions and ESG improvements are often struggling to keep up the momentum as the easy wins are in the bag, Forsyth Barr says.At the same time climate-related disclosures were improving but too few companies had actually managed to reduce emissions.The investment and research company has released its second annual carbon, environment, social and governance ratings (CESG) report for 58 NZX-listed companies, probably the most comprehensive such survey in New Zealand.While companies that were in the early days o...
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: and so it begins …
Finance

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

The regulatory environment is seen as a barrier to new entrants.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

More Sustainable Finance

Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not
Markets

Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not

Watchdog explains how firms can avoid legal trouble. 

Ian Llewellyn 05 Dec 2023
The NZX20's most (and not so) ambitious carbon reduction targets
Sustainable Finance

The NZX20's most (and not so) ambitious carbon reduction targets

Auckland airport measures aircraft emissions but can't reduce them by itself.

Greg Hurrell 01 Dec 2023
Pathfinder's investments bear fruit on award day
Sustainable Finance

Pathfinder's investments bear fruit on award day

Ethical investors are going through a rough patch with short-term returns.

Greg Hurrell 28 Nov 2023
Carbon certifier spurns local
Primary Sector

Carbon certifier spurns local

The move is because NZ carbon credits do not comply with international certification.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2023