No room for 'waffle' on the road to net zero: Therese Walsh

It's not just some lofty ideal goal in 2050 when we're all in our rocking chairs, says Therese Walsh. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
A Chapter Zero survey last year found that less than half of the directors surveyed felt their boards were engaged in the challenge of climate change, professional director Therese Walsh says.But company pledges to be net zero by 2050 can only be achieved if businesses and their directors clearly set out how they are going to achieve them, she says.Along with her roles as chair of Air New Zealand and ASB Bank, Walsh is the chair of Chapter Zero NZ, one of 23 such national organisations that form the global Climate Governance Initiative.The NZ o...
