See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Sustainable Finance

NZ third in the world for ESG

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 07 Sep 2022

NZ third in the world for ESG
This quarter, the EIU added three new indicators for assessing environment ratings – deforestation, species covered by protected areas and renewable energy regulation. (Image: Depositphotos)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 07 Sep 2022
RELATED
New Zealand has kept its number three world ranking for comparing sovereign environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) latest quarterly report.The EIU said its sovereign ESG scores allowed investors to assess a country's long-term environment for commercial and non-commercial entities, and its compliance with international regulatory standards.The EIU rated NZ behind top-rated Denmark and Finland, in second place, in its April to June 2022 review of ESG risks. NZ was also ranked number...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Coronavirus
Covid-19: latest numbers pave way for green light
Andy Fyers | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Covid-19 cases are down across all age groups. There was a 29% week-on-week decrease in hospitalisations with the biggest declines in the most vulnerable older age groups.

Opinion
Simple mistakes wipe out immigration visas
Michelle Urquhart | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Frustrated employers are grappling with the steps needed to apply for the new accredited employer work visa.

Bloomberg
US dollar pain spreads beyond emerging economies to developed peers
Bloomberg | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

The bigger concern for many countries could be that local rate hikes may do little to slam the brakes on their nose-diving currencies because their economies look more fragile than the US.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.