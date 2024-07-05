Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

NZ's climate reporting standards have yet to push change for fund managers

NZ's climate reporting standards have yet to push change for fund managers
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 05 Jul 2024
New Zealand's new climate reporting standards have yet to force a lift in climate action among fund managers, according to a new survey.That was a surprise for the Aotearoa NZ Investor Coalition for Net Zero when working on its third State of Climate Investment in NZ report. Its members are now wondering if some fund managers were too busy implementing the new climate reporting rules to take concrete climate action.That may have also been a factor in the low response rate. More than 100 organisations were contacted in September an...
Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high
Markets Aus Market Wrap

Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high

The ASX200 has risen 1.2% to hit a nine-day high.

AAP 7:45am
Infrastructure

Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait

KiwiRail went for something else, but Stena's ferries could be back on the table.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait
Policy

Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

The Government is pondering how to avoid another Cyclone Gabrielle cascade failure.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

More Sustainable Finance

Moves afoot to push more commercial investment into climate adaptation
Infrastructure

Moves afoot to push more commercial investment into climate adaptation

KPMG says the global insurance market has sat up and noticed NZ's vulnerability.

Greg Hurrell 01 Jul 2024
$2b solar farm project aims to generate 15% of daytime electricity
Energy

$2b solar farm project aims to generate 15% of daytime electricity

The company is bucking trends by building before securing supply contracts.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jun 2024
FMA gives pass mark to first batch of climate-related reports
Law & Regulation

FMA gives pass mark to first batch of climate-related reports

The quality was variable and some need improvement.

Greg Hurrell 19 Jun 2024
Call for banks to think longer term to fund renewable energy
Property

Call for banks to think longer term to fund renewable energy

NZ's 'unmitigated disaster' housing sector also a key topic at conference.

Greg Hurrell 17 Jun 2024