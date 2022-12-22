Menu
Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia
Toitū Tahua: Centre for Sustainable Finance CEO Jo Kelly. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
New Zealand’s shift to a sustainable finance model is slow, uneven and lagging behind other countries, according to a progress report.Toitū Tahua: Centre for Sustainable Finance warned that exporters could lose markets if they were seen as failing to transition to a sustainable business model.It also wants to see KiwiSaver rules changed so that large providers can invest in private innovators in NZ.The roadmapTwo years ago, the Sustainable Finance Forum released a “roadmap for action” – a plan to create a more sustainabl...
