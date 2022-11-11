Menu
Sustainable Finance

Peanut butter and fence posts part of Kiwibank's sustainable finance drive

Future Post makes fence posts out of low grade plastic. (Image: Future Post)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Kiwibank’s head of sustainable finance Tom Williams says the lender is pushing ahead on its multi-billion dollar green investment drive. An internationally accredited sustainable food manufacturer and a business making fence posts out of hard-to-recycle plastics are two examples on its books.Last month, Kiwibank declared its intention to deliver $2 billion in sustainable finance by 2030. Its sustainable finance team is aiming to simultaneously reduce business emissions and increase output by assessing the risks and opportunities in s...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

