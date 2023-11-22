Menu
Sustainable Finance

Purpose Capital: investing where others fear to tread

Purpose Capital's founder and executive director Bill Murphy. (Image: Purpose Capital)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
Many deep tech startups want to change the world for the better. This is especially evident in the clean energy sector, and New Zealand now has VC funds, and even Kiwisaver funds, ready to bet on some of them taking off. Purpose Capital occupies a niche in the private capital space, where philanthropy drives investment decisions. That it aims to make money isn’t in doubt. “We don't have a mandate to do anything but return market-rate returns to investors,” founder and executive director Bill Murphy said.But makin...
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

The fund has pressed Woolworths to reduce and reuse packaging.

Greg Hurrell 21 Nov 2023
Sustainable Finance NZX50 Carbon Insight

NZX50 companies with rising emission intensities might just be reporting them better.

Greg Hurrell 15 Nov 2023
KiwiSaver

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 13 Nov 2023