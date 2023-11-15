Menu
Rising emissions intensity isn't the full business story

Fletcher Building's and Freightways' emissions have become more intense. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
Last year, Auckland airport’s total emissions shot up 289% from 21,202 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2021 to 82,534 tCO2e in 2022.If that seemed a huge jump, it was dwarfed by the colossal 3,030% increase in total emissions from 2022 to 2023, when it reached 2.58 million tCO2e. From the June 30, 2021, to the 2023 financial years, Auckland airport’s emissions intensity – measured in tonnes of CO2 equivalent to a million dollars of revenue (tCO2e/$m) – rose by 5,372%.But as with other NZX50 companies that have reported...
