Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Volatile markets haven't put KiwiSaver customers off ethical investing

Volatile markets haven't put KiwiSaver customers off ethical investing
Ethical concerns about KiwiSaver investments are on the rise. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 26 May 2023
KiwiSaver customers are far more concerned about investing ethically than many advisors and fund managers probably realise, according to an ethical investment expert.Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and ethical investment charity Mindful Money have released their fifth annual survey of the NZ public’s attitude to ethical investment.Almost three-quarters, or 74% of respondents, expected their investments to be managed ethically and responsibly, while 59% were prepared to move their funds if the investments didn't a...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit
Media

Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit

Revenue soared to $78 million in 2022.

Daniel Dunkley 5:45pm
Infrastructure

Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor

After 11 years at the helm, he will get to range more freely in the business.

Pattrick Smellie 3:45pm
Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor
Politics charts

Election 2023: National nose in front

The balance has tipped slightly to the right, but it's neck and neck.

Andy Fyers 3:10pm
Election 2023: National nose in front

More Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance makes $3.5m concrete bet
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance makes $3.5m concrete bet

The crown's green financer buys into concrete and agriculture emissions reductions.

Greg Hurrell 25 May 2023
Singapore partnership could open doors for deep tech
Sustainable Finance

Singapore partnership could open doors for deep tech

NZ startups working on decarbonisation projects may get more funding options.

Greg Hurrell 18 May 2023
The church pension fund and the mining disaster
Sustainable Finance

The church pension fund and the mining disaster

Investor engagement means more than sitting down over tea and biscuits.

Greg Hurrell 16 May 2023
'Impact' funds can and should make money
Sustainable Finance

'Impact' funds can and should make money

Ethical investors have better things to do than gluing themselves to the road.

Greg Hurrell 12 May 2023