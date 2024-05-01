Menu
Why Milford Asset Management still engages with Aussie coal producers

Milford Asset Management's head of sustainable investment Frances Sweetman. (Photo: Milford Asset Management)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 01 May 2024
Milford Asset Management invests in fossil fuels and gaming companies but says even coal producers can benefit from investor engagement. For some companies, it’s one of the first times an investor has ever mentioned sustainability.Frances Sweetman, Milford’s head of sustainable investment, said her team worked on investments where there was either an opportunity to change a company for the better or it had the potential to cause harm.It runs a sustainability lens over its investments, although its portfolio does include sectors some...
Australian home prices climb further as downside risks build
Bloomberg

Australian home prices climb further as downside risks build

The RBA’s tightening cycle has sparked a housing crisis in large parts of Australia.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

McDonald’s seeks to accommodate inflation-weary consumers

Burger chain posts slower-than-expected sales growth.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
McDonald’s seeks to accommodate inflation-weary consumers
Policy Business of Government

Back office blowout, 1,900 jobs that were already cut, and more

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Back office blowout, 1,900 jobs that were already cut, and more

