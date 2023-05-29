Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

$530,000 beer trial will test no-deposit refillable bottle system

$530,000 beer trial will test no-deposit refillable bottle system
Wellington's Garage Project brewery will trial the deposit return scheme. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 29 May 2023
A trial of refillable containers is being launched for the craft beer industry which its proponents say is more economically viable than a deposit return scheme for refillables.Sustainable packaging technology company Again Again is spearheading the pilot, which is co-funded by the Ministry for the Environment's (MfE) Te Tahua Pūtea mō te Kirihou Auaha Plastics Innovation Fund, Wellington's Garage Project brewery and the Glass Packaging Forum (GPF). The ministry is contributing 50% of the forecast $530,000 cost, with its share capp...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment
Property

Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
Self promotion Free

Oli Lewis wins top local government reporting prize

His portfolio stood out because he broke big stories, the judges said.

Staff reporters 10:32am
Oli Lewis wins top local government reporting prize
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 29, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:12am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 29, 2023

More Technology

Fintech to raise $1.2m on back of deal with BNZ
Finance

Fintech to raise $1.2m on back of deal with BNZ

Qippay is looking for the cash to scale up on the back of a significant partnership.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Rachel Walsh leaving Datacom after five years
Technology

Rachel Walsh leaving Datacom after five years

The Datacom CFO wants a break before she jumps into her next career move.

Ella Somers 26 May 2023
Volpara on track to break even as revenue climbs 34%
Listed Companies

Volpara on track to break even as revenue climbs 34%

The company is confident in the size of its cash holdings.

Staff reporters 25 May 2023
Contact powers up Microsoft in 10-year deal
News in Brief

Contact powers up Microsoft in 10-year deal

Contact is kicking on with plans to decarbonise industry.

Staff reporters 25 May 2023