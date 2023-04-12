9 Spokes shareholders get 30-day window to trade two billion shares

Shelley Ruha. (Image: Supplied)

Four months after fintech 9 Spokes delisted from the Australian stock exchange, investors will be given 30 days to trade their shares on a secondary market. The opportunity comes with a catch, however, as the private trading hub on the PrimaryMarkets platform can close at any time during the period. With such a short timeframe and no details yet of what prospects lie ahead, the scenario suggests an investor or some existing shareholders could be waiting in the wings to buy the shares. 9 Spokes executive director Shelley Ruha told...