See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Auckland Transport boards the Azure cloud migration train

Ben Moore
Wed, 03 Aug 2022

AT will take a year to move nearly all its systems to Microsoft Azure cloud. (Image: AT)
AT will take a year to move nearly all its systems to Microsoft Azure cloud. (Image: AT)
Ben Moore
Wed, 03 Aug 2022
Auckland Transport (AT) is starting a one-year project to migrate its systems onto the Microsoft Azure cloud as its onsite datacentres are due to retire.The council-controlled public transport service is hoping to save $2 million a year in operating expenses by not running its own datacentres, while also reducing its carbon footprint, said AT’s business technology executive manager, Roger Jones.AT's operating expenditure was $1.36 billion in the financial year ending June 2021. It has not yet released figures for the 2022 financial ye...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Higher unemployment spurs interest in NZX50
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Some positive indications about A2 Milk's approval for the US market made it one of the winners in the NZX today.

World news
Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan highlights America’s incoherent strategy
The Economist | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

The Biden administration’s foreign policy is a mess, argues The Economist.

Climate change
Property records to include more information about climate change risk
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

The climate change adaptation plan is a stocktake of current and new policy work touching on difficult, controversial and expensive areas.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.