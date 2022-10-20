See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Auckland Uni student creates empathy chatbot for med students

Ben Moore

Ben Moore
Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Auckland Uni student creates empathy chatbot for med students
PhD student Monika Byrne's software can recognise if trainees are using an empathetic approach. (Image: University of Auckland)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 20 Oct 2022
RELATED
Monika Byrne is a big believer in the value of empathy, especially in an area where people feel most vulnerable: healthcare. Byrne, a PhD student at the University of Auckland, spent the last few years in the liminal space between human biology and digital tech, earning a master's degree in engineering by developing a digital model of a placenta based on computed tomography (CT) images.Her real interest, however, was always in behavioural science.This was what drew her to a doctoral project that aimed to create an artificial intelligen...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Technology
NZ's Robotics Plus unveils self-operating agricultural vehicle in US
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Orchard and vineyard owners may soon have an alternative to scarce workers with today's US unveiling of a multi-use autonomous vehicle developed by Tauranga's Robotics Plus.

Finance
Are the Reserve Bank and Robertson at odds over a mandated review?
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Although the Reserve Bank complied with finance minister Grant Robertson’s instructions, it made it clear it disagrees with him.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.