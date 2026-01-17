Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

(Image: Supplied)

TV glow-up: WiZ lights deliver big ambience on a budget(Published on Nov 22 2025)In the 60s, funky lamps were all the rage. Bright lights were reserved for the kitchen and bathrooms in my apartment building, with no ceiling cavity between floors installed to hide lighting cables. I’ve leaned into the vibe, opting for lamps and mood light via LED lighting strips and panels to honour the architect’s intent. The WiZ TV backlights, Gradient Light Bars, and Gradient Floor Light are therefore valuable additions to flesh out the...